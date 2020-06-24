In Iowa, there were 26,601 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today. That was an increase of 255 cases compared to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Two additional related deaths were recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 690.
In Wisconsin, 432 new cases were reported today, so the total now sits at 25,763.
There were seven more related deaths. The state toll is 757.
In Illinois, 715 new cases and 63 additional related deaths were reported today.
That pushed the state’s totals to 138,540 cases and 6,770 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)