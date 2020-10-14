EDGEWOOD, Iowa -- A second long-term-care center in Delaware County now has a COVID-19 outbreak, while the number of cases at the first one continues to grow.
The State of Iowa today is reporting that Edgewood Convalescent Home now has four positive cases, with one person recovered. It marks the second coronavirus outbreak at the facility. In July, 10 cases were reported at the home.
Meanwhile, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester was reporting four more cases as of 11 a.m. today. The facility's total of 72 cases is the fourth-highest among long-term-care centers in Iowa. Of the 72 cases, 45 people have recovered.
The home's operator, Good Neighbor Society, has not responded to repeated requests for comment over multiple weeks from the Telegraph Herald.
But in a press release issued Monday by Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Good Neighbor Society CEO Matt Carpenter said the outbreak includes both residents and staff and that some residents have experienced "severe symptoms" and had to be hospitalized.
The nursing home's website states that it can accommodate 100 residents.
There also remains two outbreaks in Dubuque County. MercyOne Dyersville continues to report 20 cases with seven recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque added one more case for a total of 18 with 16 now recovered.
There were no outbreaks being reported as of 11 a.m. today in Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties.
Statewide, there are 61 such outbreaks with a total of nearly 1,400 cases.