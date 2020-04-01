GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- City of Guttenberg officials are seeking families interested in participating in the community's "COVID-19 style" Easter egg hunt later this month.
Families with children age 12 or younger can contact City Hall at 563-252-1161, Ext. 202, or via email at gbcity@alpinecom.net by April 6 to get signed up for the hunt. Volunteers then will place eggs in the homes of all participating residents before the hunt begins Saturday, April 11.
"You may see the Easter Bunny riding around as well," Guttenberg officials wrote in a Facebook post. "It will be a great chance to get the kids out of the house while practicing social distancing."