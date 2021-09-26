The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- In Wisconsin, 79 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grant County since Wednesday, along with 23 new cases in Lafayette County, 21 cases in Iowa County and 18 new cases in Crawford County. Another 11 cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- No additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were recorded in the 10-county TH coverage area since Wednesday Sept. 22.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties.
- As of Saturday, 162,258 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 66.7% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- Area pharmacies including Hartig Drug, HyVee and MercyOne are offering Pfizer booster shots to those eligible. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Sept. 22, 15 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, down six from one week earlier. Five Clayton County residents were hospitalized, an increase of four. Two Delaware County residents were hospitalized, a decrease of one from a week earlier. One Jones County resident was hospitalized, a decrease of one. One Jackson County resident was hospitalized, unchanged from the previous week.
- As of the State of Iowa’s last update on Wednesday, 440,680 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 12,163 from a week earlier. Eighty-one more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,482. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- As of Friday, the Dubuque Community School District reported 13 active cases among students, a decrease of 11 since Wednesday, and seven among staff, an increase of one. Holy Family Catholic Schools reports fewer than five cases systemwide, unchanged. Western Dubuque County Community School District reported eight active cases among students, an increase of four, and three among staff, a decrease of one.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,694,736 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 63.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 5,743 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Wednesday and Saturday, raising the state’s total to 712,827. The state’s related deaths increased by 36 to 7,912.
- As of Saturday 3,266,620 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 65.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 6,809 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,612,129. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 84 to 24,783.
As of Saturday, 6,722,124 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 62% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.