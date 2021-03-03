One additional death was reported in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, raising the county's total to 54.
Nineteen additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,407.
There were no additional deaths in the county during the 24-hour period, so the toll remained at 194, the sixth-highest in the state.
The state reported one additional case in Clayton and Delaware counties, increasing their respective totals to 1,598 and 1,853.
No additional cases were reported in Jackson and Jones counties between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. Their respective totals remain at 2,096 and 2,846.
No additional related deaths were reported for Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 40, 38 and 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa reported 627 additional cases, for a total of 337,593.
The state reported three additional related deaths, for a toll of 5,501.