ELIZABETH, Ill. — As a 64-year-old diabetic, Dan Schleicher knows that COVID-19 would threaten his life if he were to contract it.
He knows it would be best for him to stay at home, locked away from the world. But as the coordinator for Elizabeth Ambulance, hiding isn’t an option right now.
“I think that we all realize that there is nobody else,” Schleicher said. “If we all decide to stay home, then there won’t be help for anybody. If not us, then who?”
Elizabeth Ambulance, like rural fire departments and ambulance services located throughout the tri-state area, is completely staffed by volunteers.
While responding to emergencies is what they agreed to, these volunteers now are the front lines during a pandemic.
“I don’t think anybody could have thought they would be dealing with something like this,” said Troy Trost, fire chief for the Dickeyville-Paris Fire Department in southwest Wisconsin. “Everyone is trying to be as careful as we possibly can.”
Outside of Dubuque County, the other parts of the Telegraph Herald coverage area have seen relatively low numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Still, these fire departments and ambulance services are working to prepare for a local outbreak.
Decontamination supplies are being tallied, and volunteers are being briefed on the proper protocol for responding to a call involving COVID-19.
“We’ve put in measures to reduce everyone’s exposure,” said East Dubuque, Ill., Fire Chief Joe Heim. “Our main goal is to limit the number of people coming in contact with a patient.”
While urban fire departments largely face the same challenges, rural volunteer departments are faced with their own difficulties.
For one, the disease has proven to be more deadly for older people, so some fire chiefs have instructed older volunteers to temporarily stop responding to calls.
“We have some people that are stepping back and watching what they do and not exposing themselves,” said Kent Clasen, Bellevue, Iowa’s fire chief. “It’s important that they stay safe.”
Other agencies have gone further, telling all volunteers that they don’t need to respond if they don’t feel safe.
Brian Schmidt, assistant chief and service director for Andrew (Iowa) Fire Department, said many volunteers still are working full time and coming home to their families. They worry about spreading the disease by responding to a call.
“We are strictly volunteers, so safety and family always come first,” Schmidt said. “We have said that if you do not feel comfortable responding to a call, do not go.”
However, many local agencies also worry about COVID-19 potentially creating a shortage of emergency responders in the area during a time when they might be needed the most.
“We don’t have a lot of extra guys,” Schleicher said. “If two or three of us get exposed and get quarantined, that’s a big loss for us. We don’t have a real deep bench, so what happens when we don’t have enough people to answer?”
Clasen said extra precautions are taken to ensure that volunteer firefighters are decontaminated before they return to their jobs or homes.
“We really are cautious about our members going back to their private lives,” Clasen said. “We have taken extra steps to make sure they aren’t taking anything with them.”
For now, though, local fire chiefs have experienced few volunteers choosing to not respond.
As the last line of defense for these rural communities, it’s more important than ever to have people willing to answer the call, Schleicher said.
“Everybody is stepping up,” he said. “We have parents and grandparents that we want to be taken care of.”