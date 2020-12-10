Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced at a press conference Wednesday that Iowa’s COVID-19 mitigation measures will be extended to Dec. 16, but she also outlined several changes for Iowans to follow.
All organized sports and recreational activities, such as bowling leagues, may resume for youth and adults with a spectator limit of two per participant, Reynolds announced. Also, the two-spectator limit was extended to cheerleaders, band members and others performing at high school sporting events.
All bars, restaurants and other establishments serving alcohol, such as casinos, must have a last call for in-person service at 10 p.m. “to ensure better consistency” across these establishments, Reynolds said.
The final change she announced involved easing restrictions on elective procedures from a 50% reduction to a 25% reduction because hospitalization rates have steadily been decreasing.
“We will continue to monitor virus activity over the next several days and will assess whether additional changes may be possible a week from now,” Reynolds said.
The mitigation measures were set to expire today before Reynolds announced the extension.
All other previously announced measures, such as limits on gatherings, will continue to remain in effect.