Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation has awarded $3,000 to Opening Doors, the nonprofit organization that operates Maria House, Teresa Shelter and Francis Apartments in Dubuque.
The grant will assist the organization respond to challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release.
The release states that the organization has experienced an increase in medical and cleaning supply costs as residents of Teresa Shelter and Maria House are sheltering in place.
The organization welcomes donations of money, gift cards, disinfecting supplies and food.