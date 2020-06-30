A Dubuque casino on Monday announced the cancellation of additional concerts, comedians and other events stretching into September.
Diamond Jo Casino announced it has canceled and postponed events due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The affected upcoming shows include:
- The Mavericks on July 17 — Postponed to May 22
Frank Caliendo on Aug. 11
- and 12 — Canceled
- Here Come the Mummies on Aug. 21— Canceled
- Winter Dance Party on Sept. 12 — Postponed to Feb. 20
- Rob Schneider on
- Sept. 18 — Postponed to Feb. 26
- Tape Face on Sept. 26 — Postponed to March 27
The casino also provided updates on four other shows that previously were postponed:
- Mindie Adamos on March 15 — Previously postponed, but now canceled
- David Victor on April 4 — Previously postponed, but now canceled
- ABBA Revisited on
- April 11 — Previously postponed, but now canceled
- Mitchell Tenpenny on June 13 — Postponed to
- Nov. 20
Tickets to the canceled shows will be refunded, while tickets to the postponed shows will be honored on the new show date, according to a press release. Those who are unable to attend the new show dates will be offered a refund by calling 563-690-4754 or emailing MartyMaiers@boydgaming.com.