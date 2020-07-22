A spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that changes were made to Dubuque’s Test Iowa site “to ensure their process is in line with others across the state of Iowa.”
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team reported on Monday that the governor’s office directed Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, to not take more than 100 COVID-19 test samples per day going forward.
As a result, the hours of the free Test Iowa site at Epic have been reduced to 6 to 7 a.m. through Thursday of this week. No testing will be offered Friday.
“We want to maintain consistency and high-quality performance across all Test Iowa sites,” said spokesman Pat Garrett in a statement emailed to the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday.
However, he did not respond to questions about the governor’s specific concerns with the testing process in Dubuque. He also did not respond to questions about how long the testing limit would be in place and whether limits have been placed on other Test Iowa sites.
Local officials previously said 400 to 550 samples were collected on average on days when the Dubuque site was open.
The release states that the Visiting Nurse Association also no longer is allowed to assist residents without internet access.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, sent a letter to Reynolds’ office seeking more information about the moves.
“This month, Dubuque County has seen its most staggering case counts of the entire pandemic, and one of the highest days was just last Thursday,” Finkenauer stated in the release. “Now is not the time to be ramping testing down anywhere in our state — in fact, testing is needed now more than ever to identify and contain the spread of the virus.”