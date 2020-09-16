Forty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,461.
Those 43 new cases came from 169 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 26,849. That means the county had a positivity rate of 25.4% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate now sits at 9.2%.
Jones County reported four new cases in that 24-hour period, bringing the county's total to 227. Delaware County added nine more cases, increasing to 296. Jackson County added seven more, so its total is now 272. Clayton County reported no new cases, keeping the county's total at 217.
No additional deaths were reported in Dubuque, Jones, Delaware, Jackson and Clayton counties. Dubuque County's death toll remains at 38. Jones, Delaware, Jackson and Clayton counties have each reported three deaths.
Statewide, there were 848 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 76,125.
Iowa's related death toll rose by two to 1,235.