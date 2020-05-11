PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville’s bus service will operate with modified hours of service starting today.
Buses will operate only on the Black Route from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There is no service on Sunday.
A city press release states that no more than 10 riders can be on a bus at one time.
“Seats shall be designated to conform to social-distancing rules,” the release states.
It notes that drivers have the right to refuse service to anyone.
“Understand that, due to the pandemic, driver availability is also limited during this time,” the release states. “Please be patient as drivers are doing the best that they can to continue to provide citizens with a valuable service.”