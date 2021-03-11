More than 23,000 Dubuque County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New data released by the state Thursday shows that 23,104 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase in 433 from Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 12,483 county residents have been fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 766 from 24 hours earlier, and the county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 4,067 who have received at least one dose (increase of 105 from Wednesday); 1,707 fully vaccinated (increase of 107)
- Delaware County residents: 3,520 who have received at least one dose (increase of 239); 1,750 fully vaccinated (increase of 162)
- Jackson County residents: 4,400 who have received at least one dose (increase of 108); 1,738 fully vaccinated (increase of 220)
- Jones County residents: 4,221 who have received at least one dose (increase of 238); 2,130 fully vaccinated (increase of 196)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 347,382 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 675,536 had received at least one dose so far.