Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 107 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. That brings the county’s total to 5,832 cases. The number of individuals tested in the county grew by 267 during that period, reaching a total of 37,109.
- The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Dubuque County was 18.5% as of 5 p.m. Sunday. However, the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received dramatically drives down the positivity rate it reports even though those cases have been confirmed.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,054 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 82 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jackson and Jones counties both reported 21 additional cases during the 24 hours, increasing the counties’ totals to 762 and 579, respectively. Jackson County’s state-reported 14-day positivity rate, 23.9%, is the third-highest in the state.
- Delaware County’s state 14-day positivity rate of 24% is the second-highest in the state. Delaware County has a total of 879 cases, a 24-hour increase of 12. Clayton County reported 15 new cases for a total of 555.
- Iowa is reporting outbreaks in six area long-term-care centers. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque remained at 45 cases, with 11 individuals recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care had 35 cases and 28 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque had 20 cases and 17 recovered and Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade had seven cases, with two recovered. In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester had 81 cases and 62 recovered and Edgewood Care Center had five cases and two recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload rose by 2,391, for a total of 130,360. The state’s related death toll rose by one, to 1,717.
- Grant County reported 43 additional cases during the 24-hour span, boosting the county’s total to 2,094. Crawford County reported 15 additional cases, for a total of 389, and Lafayette County reported four more cases for a total of 605. Iowa County had nine more cases, for a total of 569.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,493 new confirmed cases, for a total of 228,863. The state’s related death toll rose by 16, to 2,047.
- Jo Daviess County had 28 additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 584.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,980 additional cases, for a total of 417,280. The state’s related death toll rose by 35, to 9,792.
There were no additional related deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county readership area during the 24-hour period.