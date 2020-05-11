Six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County have been confirmed, according to figures released this morning by the State of Iowa.
The county's total now sits at 197. There have been seven related deaths.
Three more cases were reported in Jones County, pushing its total to 34.
No new cases were reported today in Clayton, Delaware or Jackson counties.
Two related deaths have been reported in Clayton County. There have been none in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
Statewide, 414 new cases were announced. The state’s total now stands at 12,373. Six more related deaths were reported, pushing the state’s total to 271.