GUTTENBERG, Iowa – Organizers have canceled the Stars & Stripes festivities planned for July 4 in Guttenberg.
Organizers previously announced the festivities would be postponed until Labor Day weekend in a celebration on July 4 was not possible, but continued uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic prompted a cancellation instead, according to a social media post by the Guttenberg Chamber of Commerce.
The release states that “crowds of people attending festivities in the park, a parade, and a fireworks display poses an unnecessary risk for our community” and that local health authorities advised against holding the event.
Organizers are planning to hold a fireworks display during the 30th anniversary celebration of GermanFest on Sept. 25-26, in Guttenberg, if possible.