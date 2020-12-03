Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- The number of COVID-related deaths in the tri-state area increased by four between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Dubuque County reported two more COVID-related deaths, and Jo Daviess County, Ill., also reported two more — the second day in a row the county added two deaths.
- Dubuque County reported 85 additional COVID-19 cases from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped to 15.7%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,983 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a decrease of 97 from the previous 24-hour period.
Jones County reported 11 more cases, and its 14-day positivity rate was 25.8%. As of Wednesday afternoon, an outbreak at the Anamosa State Penitentiary was now down to six active inmate cases and seven active staff cases.
- Jackson, Delaware and Clayton counties each added 10 new cases. Their positivity rates were: Jackson County, 18.5%; Delaware County, 18.2%; Clayton County, 21.7%.
- The state health department updated county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. As of then, Dubuque County had 40 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, an increase of nine since Monday. Also hospitalized were 13 infected Jones County residents (down three), 14 from Clayton County (down two), 13 from Jackson County (up two) and seven from Delaware County (up one).
- The state continues to report outbreaks at 14 area long-term-care facilities. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the case counts were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 84 cases (an increase of one); Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 20 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — nine cases; Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — five cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases; Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque — six cases (an increase of one); Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — nine cases; Anamosa Care Center — 65 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 67 cases (an increase of one); Great River Care Center in McGregor — 31 cases; Guttenberg Care Center — 41 cases (an increase of one); and Elkader Care Center — nine cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 3,387 for a total of 234,807. The state’s related death toll rose by 18 to 2,449.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 39 additional cases on Wednesday. Crawford County reported 32 more. Lafayette County reported 14 additional cases. Iowa County had six more cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,777 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 395,090. There were 82 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,502.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 19 new cases Tuesday, with the two deaths.
Statewide, Illinois reported 9,757 new cases Wednesday, along with 238 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 748,603 cases and 12,639 deaths.