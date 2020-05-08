SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Dubuque County Conservation announced Thursday that all but one county-owned campground will open today.

Swiss Valley Campground is expected to open on Friday, May 15.

In an announcement, Dubuque County Conservation said all existing reservations will be honored and that online reservation at mycountyparks.com will start on Monday, May 11.

Other rules include:

  • Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds.
  • Campfires will be limited to campers occupying that campsite.
  • No more than six occupants per campsite, unless an immediate family contains more than six.
  • All modern restrooms and shower buildings remain closed. Pit latrines are open.
  • Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk.
  • Playgrounds and pavilions remain closed.
  • Swiss Valley Nature Center remains closed.

