More than 11,000 Dubuque County residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Another 989 county residents had received their first dose as of Friday, pushing the total of those who have received just the first dose to 11,249.
Meanwhile, data released by the state Friday shows that 6,279 county residents have received the required two doses to be fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 187 from Thursday, and the county's total remains the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 2,282 who have received one dose (an increase of 202 from Thursday); 827 fully vaccinated (an increase of seven)
- Delaware County residents: 1,501 who have received one dose (increase of 195); 904 fully vaccinated (increase of 25)
- Jackson County residents: 2,585 who have received one dose (increase of 215); 791 fully vaccinated (increase of 27)
- Jones County residents: 2,048 who have received one dose (increase of 97); 1,084 fully vaccinated (increase of 14)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 160,634 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 334,696 had received just one dose so far.