Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- The State of Iowa implemented a change to its state COVID-19 website on Friday afternoon that resulted in massive swings in the number of confirmed cases at the state level and to positivity rates at both the state and county level. Specifically, the state website started showing totals related to individual tests, rather than individuals tested. Previously, if a person had been tested four times during the course of the pandemic, the state reported only that person’s most recent test and result. Now, all four tests and all four results are counted.
- The number of confirmed cases statewide skyrocketed as a result, though the number of people who have had COVID-19 likely changed very little — unless people had the coronavirus more than once. The vast majority of “new” cases reported Friday were COVID-19-positive people who were repeatedly retested after their diagnosis until they received a negative test. Iowa reported 27,277 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 358,510 as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- Meanwhile, the addition of hundreds of thousands of negative tests dramatically reduced to-date and 14-day positivity rates. Locally, the 14-day rate for Jackson County fell from 9.1% at 5 p.m. Thursday to 5% 24 hours later; Dubuque County, from 6.4% to 3.1%; Delaware County, from 6.2% to 2.4%; Jones County, from 5.7% to 2.5%; and Clayton County, from 3.6% to 1.9%
- Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, moving its toll to 191. Statewide, there were 15 additional deaths, moving the toll to 5,336.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had two new cases in the previous 14 days.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Friday.
The most recent data, as of Monday afternoon, showed 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decline of one since the previous update as of Saturday. There were two Clayton County residents hospitalized, an increase of one; one from Jackson County, unchanged; one in Jones County, an increase of one; and Delaware County continued to have no residents hospitalized.
- Delaware County is seeking licensed and retired health care professionals to volunteer in an effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more, visit regmedctr.org/covidvaccinevolunteer.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 774 additional cases Friday, increasing its total to 558,496. The state reported 35 new related deaths, so the toll rose to 6,267.
- In Illinois, the state is offering a free COVID-19 testing site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Jo Daviess County Health Department, 9483 U.S. 20 W in Galena.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,219 additional cases Friday, along with 63 deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 1,170,902 cases and 20,192 deaths.