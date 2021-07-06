The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
• One additional Jackson County resident and five additional Iowa County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not update COVID-19 vaccination data Monday, in observance of Independence Day. Vaccination updates will resume today.
• As of Sunday, 148,960 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.6% of the area’s population of those 12 and older. The CDC also reported Sunday that 1,524,414 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 57% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old. Wisconsin’s figures as of Sunday were 2,926,980 residents fully vaccinated, 58.5% of the 12-and-older population and Illinois’ figures were 5,895,261 fully vaccinated, 54.4%.
• The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
• Iowa health officials announced Thursday that county hospitalization figures now will be updated once per week on Thursdays. The most recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
• Iowa reported 27 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 374,207. The state’s related death toll remained 6,146.
• The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 613,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with 7,323 related deaths.
• The Illinois Department of Public Health did not provide updated statewide case or death totals Monday. As of Friday, the state had 1,392,552 COVID-19 cases and 23,245 related deaths.