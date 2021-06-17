The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19 case each was reported in Dubuque County; Clayton County, Iowa; and Iowa County, Wis.; between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque County had 98 active cases of COVID-19. It is the first time that the county has had fewer than 100 active cases since May 2020.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Wednesday the state’s Test Iowa COVID-19 testing program will end on Friday, July 16. Clinic site closures will be announced and posted at coronavirus.iowa.gov and testiowa.com.
- As of Wednesday, only one additional vaccinated individual was reported in the TH’s coverage area, raising the total to 143,290. That represents 55.3% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa did not provide county-level hospitalization data Wednesday.
The most-recent data showed, as of Monday, that one resident of Dubuque County with COVID-19 was hospitalized, as well as one resident of Clayton County. No such residents of Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 85 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 372,837. The state reported six additional related deaths, for a total of 6,109.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,456,612 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 54.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, walk-in vaccine clinics are scheduled today from 10 a.m. to noon at Royce Hall in Platteville and 3 to 6 p.m. at the former Shopko building in Lancaster. Preregister at vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 25 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 611,844. The state also reported 18 additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,230.
- As of Wednesday, 2,732,189 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 54.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12.
Illinois reported 1,388,338 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, an increase of 352 cases. The state’s death toll rose by 21
- to 23,104.
- As of Wednesday, 5,456,492 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 50.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12.