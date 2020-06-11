A family-owned pharmacy in Dubuque this week began offering free COVID-19 testing, with those being tested collecting their own samples.
Throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, a green-and-white sign stuck in the ground outside Union Family Pharmacy, 2541 Central Ave., beaten by steady rain, reading “COVID-19 Test Collection Site: Stay in car. Windows up.”
Co-owner Linda Nightingale said it was a “complete surprise” when the pharmacy received word recently that it had been selected as part of a national public-private partnership to offer the testing. But, she said it was thrilled to do so.
“If you have an employee who tests positive, you need to know if it’s safe for them to come back to work,” Linda said. “I know that can take a long time.”
The program is driven by a partnership among U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson Medical — which is Union Family Pharmacy’s wholesaler — and testing company eTrueNorth.
According to co-owner Eric Nightingale, Union Family has no limit on the number of collection kits it is to receive and has the capacity to conduct about 48 tests per day.
“It’s only limited based on our own ability to have people come in and perform the test,” he said. “We have certain times a day when we can do the test.”
Appointment slots are currently available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., through the end of June.
To participate, residents need to meet eligibility requirements, which Eric Nightingale stressed were not set by Union Family Pharmacy.
People interested in being tested must fill out a questionnaire, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on eTrueNorth’s COVID-19 website at doineedacovid19test.com. If people then meet the criteria, they can set an appointment at their nearest participating pharmacy.
Pharmacy staff will come to the vehicle and hang the collection kit on the side mirror. The patient then will be responsible for collecting his or her own sample, with guidance from the staff. These are the nasopharyngeal swabs that reach the back of the nasal cavity for a good test. Results are expected in three to five business days.
People must qualify through the website and set up an appointment to be tested. No walk-ins are allowed.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, public health officials on the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team said they supported additional COVID-19 testing but did not know enough about the program or tests in which people collect their own samples to comment.
Dubuque County’s medical liaison for the COVID-19 pandemic, Bobby Koneru, voiced similar sentiments.
“I’m glad that testing is becoming more accessible to the community,” he said. “That’s needed. As far as this test goes, though, I am just not familiar.”