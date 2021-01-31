Ten additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, raising the county’s death toll to 176, the sixth-highest in the state.
Twenty-five additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 11,825.
The county's 14-day positivity rate rose to 10% as of 11 a.m. today.
Clayton County reported two additional deaths, for a total of 51. Six additional cases were reported in the county, increasing the total to 1,556.
Jones County also reported two additional deaths, for a total of 53. The county reported four additional cases, for a total of 2780.
Jackson County reported two additional cases and an additional death, increasing the county’s totals to 1,993 and 35, respectively.
Delaware County reported three additional cases, for a total of 1,789. The county’s death toll remained 36.
As of 11 a.m. today, only one Dubuque County long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list.
The state lists Stonehill Care Center reporting 25 cases, an increase of one during the 24-hour span. The facility reported 14 of those cases coming during the past 14 days.
Ennoble Nursing and Rehab dropped off the list.
Statewide, Iowa reported 753 additional cases, for a total of 319,200.
The state reported 250 additional deaths, for a total of 4,901.