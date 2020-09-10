EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District officials said an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in recent days, including 13 staff members, does not appear to be connected with school activities.
District officials on Wednesday reported 20 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Thirteen of those cases are staff members and seven are students, according to the district’s dashboard.
“Every one of them that we’ve traced, contact tracing goes back to something that happened outside of the school day,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
Those figures differed slightly from those reported Wednesday morning, which stated there were 15 staff and five students infected.
The cases as of Wednesday afternoon were:
- One student and two staff at Dyersville Elementary School.
- One staff member at Epworth Elementary School.
- One student and one staff member at Peosta Elementary School.
- One student and three staff at Cascade Junior/Senior High School.
- Two students and one staff member at Drexler Middle/Intermediate School.
- Two students and two staff at Western Dubuque High School.
- Three staff in district nonschool buildings.
The district had a total of seven cases as of last Friday.
Colpitts said that so far, positive cases seem to trace back to activities such as visiting with family or friends. Most of the student cases stemmed from family members who tested positive for COVID-19.
“When they have a family member who’s contracted it, and they weren’t aware of it, and they were around them, that’s typically what happened,” Colpitts said.
He said he did not know the total number of district students and staff who are quarantining but that the number is lower because only a few students have tested positive. Teachers also are maintaining social distance during school days, lessening the potential for students to have to quarantine even when a teacher tests positive.
He said the district has been able to deal with the current number of staff cases — and thus, absences — because they are spread out among buildings.
District leaders don’t have a specific point at which they would consider actions such as closing a building, though the state set thresholds at which it recommends districts apply to switch to remote learning.
Colpitts said school-level decisions would depend on factors such as who tested positive and the number of staff in the building. State officials allow districts to close for up to 48 hours while they wait for a response to a request to switch to virtual learning. Colpitts said that would give him time to figure out staffing if a school had a large number of staff absences.
“It will be a game-time decision,” he said. “When it happens, that’s when we will have to decide we hit that point.”
School Board President Jessica Pape said the district seems to be able to manage COVID-19 cases well at this point.
“I feel like they are really on top of it, just from what I’ve seen so far, making sure they’re following the correct protocol with public health, and the communication has been really great, too,” she said.