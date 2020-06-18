Three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 396 cases at the latter time.
No additional related deaths were reported in the county in that time frame. The toll remains at 22.
On additional case each was reported during that time in Delaware and Jones counties. Their respective totals moved to 29 and 42.
No new cases were reported during that time in Clayton or Jackson counties. Their respective totals remain at 35 and 14.
Statewide, 358 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 24,737 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Six more related deaths were reported, putting the total at 677.