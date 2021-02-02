In Iowa, there were 834 additional cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to 320,340.
The state reported 13 new deaths, raising the total to 4,919.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,095 new cases reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 544,260.
There were 40 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 5,937.
In Illinois, there were 2,304 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 47 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,130,917 cases and 19,306 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)