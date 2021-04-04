Eighteen additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,828.
There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths during the 24-hour span, and the county’s death toll remained 202, the sixth-highest among the state’s 99 counties. Polk, Linn, Black Hawk, Scott and Woodbury counties are ahead of Dubuque in the number of deaths per county.
Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.9% as of 11 a.m. today.
Three additional confirmed cases were reported in Delaware County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 1,970.
Clayton and Jackson counties both had one additional case, increasing those counties’ totals to 1,631 and 2,155, respectively.
There were no additional cases confirmed in Jones County as of 11 a.m. today, and the county’s total remained 2,905.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 353,244 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. today, a 24-hour increase of 432.
There were no additional related deaths reported in the state, and the toll remained 5,822 at 11 a.m. today.