Five more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County have been confirmed, officials announced this morning.
The county only had eight confirmed cases as of Friday, but its total now stands at 21.
Of the five cases announced today, three are people between the ages of 41 and 60, while the other two are between 61 and 80.
Dubuque County's total is tied for the fourth-highest of the state's 99 counties. Linn County now has 71 cases; Johnson County, 70; and Polk County, 61. Dallas County also has 21 cases.
Statewide, another 88 confirmed cases were announced today. That brings Iowa's total to 424 -- a 26% increase over the total as of Sunday.
The other new cases include the first reported in both Jackson and Jones counties.
In both of those counties, the person with COVID-19 is between 18 and 40 years old.
There still are no confirmed cases in Delaware County, while Clayton County has had one.
Two more people in Iowa died of the coronavirus since Sunday's update, bringing the state's total to six. Fifty-one people remain hospitalized.
A press release states that there have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date in Iowa.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.