FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members are considering implementing a COVID-19 positivity rate threshold at which masks would be required in school buildings.
Board members discussed district COVID-19 procedures at a work session this week. While no official decisions were made, board members expressed a desire to implement a mask policy. The matter will be discussed again at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
“There has to be some sort of threshold for common sense,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts. “Let’s look at the data and projections and come back to that.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 42 active student COVID-19 cases and 10 active staff cases in the district, according to the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard. The district has about 3,200 students and 550 staff.
Colpitts said that, absent a school-board-approved mask policy, he has alerted parents that masks would be required in a school if the COVID-19 positivity rate topped 3% of students and staff in the building.
A mask requirement was in place for several days at Western Dubuque High School in mid-October, when the school was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak. At one point, there were more than 80 active student cases.
While no other schools have had anywhere near that many cases, Colpitts said other school buildings have seen a recent increase in cases.
Farley Elementary School instituted a temporary mask requirement after hitting the 3% threshold last week. Colpitts said Peosta Elementary School also would begin requiring masks today.
School Board Vice President Chad Vaske noted the high percentage of recent, local COVID-19 cases that were in children. During its latest update, issued last Wednesday, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management team reported that 28% of new cases in the county over the prior seven days were children — the highest of any age group.
“They’re also the largest subset of people to congregate every day,” Vaske said. “If we took all the 30- to 40-year-olds in the county and put them together every day, too, I would say that number would go up.”
A majority of board members seemed to indicate that a 3%-per-building threshold was a good number, though they also wanted to make sure they had a good reason for choosing a particular percentage.
“What I struggle with in any of this is that whatever number we pick is just picking a number,” Board Member Mark Tilson said. “I believe in wearing masks. I believe they do work, and it’s a positive thing to do, but I think we’re just kind of guessing at what number to choose. I struggle with that when we’re trying to make data-driven decisions.”
Board Member Mike Rea said he felt that 3% is too low of a percentage for a mask threshold.
“I think by the time you get to 3%, you have 30 kids out of Western Dubuque High School already, so the likelihood of it spreading is lower,” he said.
Tilson noted that the 3% comes from similar thresholds in place at other school districts, such as Dubuque Community Schools.
“We just hit that (at Farley and Peosta elementary schools),” he added. “So, it’s not that easy to get.”
Colpitts shared data indicating that Western Dubuque High School’s 3% threshold would be 32 or more positive cases, the highest total to hit that mark among the district’s schools. The lowest number of cases to hit the threshold would be at Cascade and Farley elementary schools, which would be 10 or more positive cases.
School Board President Jessica Pape said she felt that the district should stick with the 3% threshold.
“If we’re going to do it differently, we need to say why that is,” she said. “It feels like we’re picking a random number.”
Board Member Nancy Fett said she also felt 3% was a good threshold.
“I think with winter approaching, on some levels, it doesn’t matter what the illness is,” she said. “The masks will protect them from that.”
Board members also favored requiring masks for a set number of days — potentially five — when a building hits the threshold. If a building fluctuates above and below the 3% threshold every other day, it wouldn’t make sense to require masks every other day as well, Colpitts said.
Board members generally agreed with that sentiment.
“It makes more sense than changing it on a daily basis,” Tilson said.