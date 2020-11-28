An additional 63 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, moving the county's total to 9,145.
The county's to-date positivity rate increased to 20.9%.
As of 11 a.m. today, 18 additional cases were reported for Clayton County for a total of 1,091. Both Jackson County and Delaware County reported 11 new cases during the time span, so their respective totals now stand at 1,432 and 1,414.
Jones County also had five more cases of COVID-19 during that time span, moving their total to 2,285. There continues to be an active outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that there were 81 active cases among inmates and 26 active cases among staff as of 7:30 a.m. today.
No additional related deaths were reported in those five counties. Dubuque County's death toll remained at 91, Delaware County at 21, both Jones and Jackson counties at 13 and Clayton County at five.
There remain 13 long-term-care centers in those five counties with active outbreaks, according to the state. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 83 cases and 55 (up one) recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 18 cases and seven recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 15 cases and eight (up one) recovered
- Dubuque Specialty Care -- seven cases and four recovered
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- five cases and none recovered
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- four cases and none recovered
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 25 (up eight) cases and one recovered
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 36 cases and two recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases and two recovered
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases and 66 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- nine cases and four recovered
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 63 cases and one recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 52 cases and one recovered
Statewide, a total of 2,245 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 225,796. The state's related death toll increased by nine in the same time period, moving to 2,360.