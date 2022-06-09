One COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County from June 2 to Wednesday, though the number of newly confirmed cases in the county reached its highest total since late February.
A total of 166 new cases in the county were reported in the one-week span, the highest weekly total since there were 239 cases in the week that ended on Feb. 23. Local health officials continue to note that other positive cases likely were detected via at-home tests and not reported to the state.
The TH continues to track local COVID-19 data, now publishing updates on Thursdays.
Related deaths: During the seven-day period, Dubuque County was the only local county to record any COVID-19-related deaths. The county has had 299 such deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations: There were a total of eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The total was one lower than one week earlier.
COVID-19 community level: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for eight local counties — Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin received a low rating.
Last week, Jones County was at a high rating, Iowa County was at medium and the other eight were rated as low.
Nationwide as of Wednesday, 69.7% of counties were rated at the low level, while 22.8% were at the medium level and 7.5% were at the high level.
