Over 43,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday shows that 43,233 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 308 from Thursday.
The Telegraph Herald has changed how vaccination figures are reported. Data on fully vaccinated individuals will now be sourced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all three states and all 10 counties in the coverage area. The Telegraph Herald will no longer provide figures on how many residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,308 fully vaccinated (increase of 23 from Thursday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,095 fully vaccinated (increase of 16)
- Jackson County residents: 6,778 fully vaccinated (increase of 157)
- Jones County residents: 7,262 fully vaccinated (increase of 104)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 1,169,842 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.