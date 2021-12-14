Two hundred more new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County should have been reported last Wednesday during the state's weekly update, officials confirmed today.
That means 733 new cases among county residents were confirmed from Dec. 1 to 8.
That also means the county's total has climbed every week since Oct. 20, with the exception of Thanksgiving week, when the number of tests completed dropped dramatically. Without the 200 cases, the county's previously reported total of 533 for last week was lower than several of the pre-Thanksgiving weeks.
The 733 new cases during that span equates to an average of 105 per day -- the highest since around the time of Thanksgiving 2020.
The Telegraph Herald on Saturday reported that the state updated its county counts on both last Wednesday and Thursday, venturing from its usual procedure of only providing updates on Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday and Monday, but today, they provided an email statement.
"Last week, overnight on Wednesday, there was an outage and the dataset updating process didn't execute as it should have, so we implemented another full update overnight on Thursday," the statement read. "We will continue updating the site once a week on Wednesdays."
The issue -- which the state did not publicize on its COVID-19 reporting website -- meant county case totals across the state were underreported last Wednesday.
In other local counties:
Clayton County had 93 new cases from Dec. 1 to 8, not 60 as previously reported by the state
Delaware County had 117 new cases during that time span, not 89 as previously reported
Jackson County had 229 new cases, rather than 180
Jones County has 135, not 104
Statewide, an additional 4,771 cases were reported last Thursday that were not reported last Wednesday.