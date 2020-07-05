Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 66 additional cases between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s total stood at 683 cases at 5 p.m. Saturday. The number of positive cases in the county jumped by 147 over a 72-hour period. No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, and five people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Saturday.
- The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 who have recovered in Dubuque County increased by five during this time period to 398, according to the state website. By taking the total number of confirmed cases and subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered, the county had 263 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 61 from 24 hours prior.
- The number of completed COVID-19 tests climbed by 488 during the time frame. The county’s total of 11,963 tests ranks seventh in the state.
- There was no change in the case count for outbreaks at two long-term-care facilities in the area. Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 38 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered.
- Elsewhere, three more cases were confirmed in Clayton County at 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing its total to 43.
- Jackson County had two new cases, and Delaware one new case for totals of 29 and 49 respectively. Jones County saw no increase in that 24-hour period.
- Statewide, 628 additional cases were confirmed as of 5 p.m. Saturday, raising the total to 31,061. No more related deaths were recorded, so that toll remained at 721.
- In Wisconsin, three more cases were reported in Grant and Iowa counties Saturday, pushing their totals to 172 and 36, respectively. Crawford and Lafayette counties each had two more, so sit at 41 and 76 each.
- In Wisconsin, another 738 confirmed cases were reported Saturday, pushing the state’s total to 31,055. No additional related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 796.
- In Illinois, an additional 862 confirmed cases and 10 related deaths were reported Saturday. The statewide totals stood at 146,612 cases, including 7,014 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County officials did not post an update Friday or Saturday, and the state of Illinois did not have updated numbers for the county.