Jones County government agencies and nonprofit organizations are providing food delivery to people at increased risk for COVID-19, self-isolating because of the illness, are over the age of 65 or unable to access other food resources due to transportation barriers.
Eligible recipients must meet one or more of the conditions, according to a social media post from the Jones County Public Health Department. The department is providing the service with Jones County Emergency Management, Senior Dining and JETS.
Residents may call 319-465-6564 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to request a delivery.
Monetary donations to the delivery program may be made by contacting Brenda Leonard at 319-480-0617 or at ema@co.jones.ia.us.