In an effort to minimize the potential spread of the new coronavirus, Dubuque County officials are assessing operations across all departments.
County leaders consulted with the board of supervisors Friday after that body issued an emergency declaration, officially invoking mutual aid agreements and applying to the State of Iowa for assistance.
“There will be changes in service,” Supervisor Jay Wickham told the Telegraph Herald. “There will be changes in processes. And there will be changes in activities that we do.”
While no decisions have been made to date, county officials will continue discussions pertaining to employee relocation, cessation of face-to-face public services and meetings and procedures in the event of courthouse closure.
The new coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has been declared a global pandemic and infected more than 1,600 people in the United States in 46 states and the District of Columbia.
Forty-one Americans have died from the disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and cases have been reported in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Locally, the county and City of Dubuque are encouraging a practice of “social distancing” to slow the virus’ spread. No cases have been detected in Dubuque County.
Of particular concern to employees is the possible closure of the county courthouse. Unless the state issues a mandate, the decision to do so remains a local one.
“Major disruption is an understatement,” said Judge Michael Shubatt. “If we’re not able to conduct trials, everything is going to get backed up.”
County IT Director Nathan Gilmore said his department is prepared to offer services to departments that intend to have employees work remotely, and already has ordered devices that will allow them to securely access the county network.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the Dubuque County Jail already has begun screening all new inmates for symptoms and collecting a body temperature assessment of all inmates.
Aside from attorneys, external visits to the facility have ceased, including from people who lead church services, Bible study and addiction support groups.
The county-owned Sunnycrest Manor likewise has closed its doors to visitors, except to family members of dying residents. The policy will be evaluated in two weeks, said Administrator Cris Kirsch.
All medically nonessential appointments have been delayed for at least one month.
The county board will begin to meet twice weekly, starting at 1 p.m. Monday.