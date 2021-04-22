One additional death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total rose to 204, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Fourteen cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 13,211.
The state reported four additional cases each in Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 2,193 and 2,938.
Two additional cases were reported in Delaware County, increasing the county's total to 2,046.
The state reported a decrease of one case in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total fell to 1,673.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 361,811, an increase of 497 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported five additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 5,904.