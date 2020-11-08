Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County once again set a 24-hour record for new cases with 195 from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Jackson County, Iowa, also set a 24-hour record with 55 new cases just 48 hours after the previous record — 53 cases — was set. And Iowa County, Wis., matched the 24-hour record established earlier this week with 43 new cases.
- Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported — one in Dubuque County and three more in Grant County, Wis.
- Dubuque County also hit a new high for hospitalized county residents with COVID-19. There were 58 as of Friday night, according to data released Saturday. The previous high was 50.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate had climbed to 21.9%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,377 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 115 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County’s confirmed case count jumped and its 14-day positivity rate climbed to 41.6%, the highest in the state. However, the rate has skyrocketed in conjunction with a massive outbreak in Anamosa State Penitentiary. A total of 485 inmates have tested positive, an increase of nine since Thursday, and there are 32 active staff cases, an increase of eight.
- Jackson County’s 14-day positivity rate climbed to 29.4% as of 5 p.m. Saturday — fifth-highest in the state. Delaware County’s positivity rate dropped slightly to 22.4%. Clayton County’s stayed at 24.7%.
- According to the latest state data, there were 21 Jackson County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized as of Friday, 13 each from Clayton and Jones counties and nine from Delaware County. Jackson County’s total was the eighth-highest in the state.
- No new cases were reported in the 24-hour period at the seven local long-term-care centers with outbreaks.
They are Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, which has 81 total and 17 active; Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque, 68 total and 57 active; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 35 and six; Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 20 and three; ManorCare Health Services-Dubuque, 10 and one; Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, seven and two; and Edgewood Convalescent Home, five and two
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 4,603 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday for a total of 149,414. The state’s related death toll rose by 12 to 1,830.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported another 55 cases Saturday, while Crawford County reported 19. The state reported a 43-case increase in Iowa County. Lafayette County did not release updated information Saturday, nor did the state for that county.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 7,065 new cases Saturday, shattering the previous one-day record — set Friday — by more than 900 cases. The state’s total climbed to 263,130. There were 45 additional related deaths reported, so the toll moved to 2,301.
- In Illinois, the state reported 27 new cases in Jo Daviess County on Saturday.
- Statewide, there were 12,438 new confirmed cases, along with 76 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 477,978 cases and 10,154 deaths.