Citing “the rapidly changing and unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” City of Dubuque officials announced the cancellation of the upcoming Growing Sustainable Communities Conference.
The annual conference, which was scheduled for Oct. 20 and 21 at the Grand River Center, drew hundreds of municipal, nonprofit and private sustainability leaders to Dubuque last year.
The event typically features keynote speakers and workshops that focus on sustainability from multiple angles.
Proposals submitted for the 2020 conference will be forwarded for consideration in 2021, according to a press release.
For more information about the conference, visit SustainableDubuque.org or contact Sustainable Communities Coordinator Gina Bell at 563-690-6038 or gbell@cityofdubuque.org.