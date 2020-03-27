Over the past two weeks, local grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies have helped maintain a sense of normalcy for many in the tri-state region.
They have remained open at a time when many offices have sent employees home and state mandates have forced the full or partial closures of many other businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Thursday, there were more than 82,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. — the most in the world, ahead of China’s 81,000 cases and Italy’s 80,000.
For local pharmacies and grocery stores, however, it has not been business as usual.
They have had to adjust on the fly to stock their shelves and keep up with massive shifts in customer demand, including the now- infamous surges in demand for products such as toilet paper.
Charlie Hartig, CEO of Dubuque-based Hartig Drug, said his stores still have almost all of the products that customers seek. But keeping up hasn’t been easy.
“I think every retailer in America has had challenges finding certain items,” he said. “We’ve definitely seen that with the paper products. There has been a lot of volatility, and they are difficult to keep in stock.”
At Hy-Vee locations in Dubuque, workers also are scrambling to keep up with high demand.
Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee’s director of public relations, is acutely aware that some customers fear product shortages. However, she said in-demand supplies are available.
“We do not have a food shortage or a supply shortage,” Gayman said. “We’re receiving plenty of shipments daily at our stores.”
At Hy-Vee, those in the procurement department have ordered more from existing suppliers and reached out to new ones. Employees aim to stock the shelves as quickly as possible.
That comes with varying results.
“A lot of it depends on the time of day,” Gayman said. “We are well stocked in the morning. But as the day progresses, you can see that there are certain items that are really in high demand.”
MAJOR DISRUPTIONS
At Rockfarm Supply Chain Solutions, a Dubuque-based logistics firm, employees are watching as the pandemic alters a variety of industries.
Company co-founder and President Brad Stewart said production has slowed significantly at many manufacturing companies. Declining productivity is due to a variety of factors, including growing concerns about the health and well-being of workers and an overall decline in orders.
Many freight companies are dealing with declines in their employment ranks as well.
“Truck drivers have the same concerns we do,” Stewart said. “They have their own family and friends that they are thinking about. And with everything going on, they may elect to sit this out.”
The shutdown of many manufacturing firms, coupled with the decline in drivers, has led to fewer trucks on the road. Those that remain are left to navigate an increasingly complex set of rules that vary from state to state, as shelter-in-place orders have altered how different areas do business.
Given the global nature of the pandemic, many companies are struggling to secure parts that are needed to create their products.
In an ironic twist, Stewart believes that recent tariffs imposed on Chinese imports might be saving American companies somewhat from current problems.
Because of these tariffs, many manufacturers recently changed their sourcing to nations other than China. If not, the impact of COVID-19, which first took root in China, would be far worse.
“The tariffs diffused some of that impact,” Stewart said.
STAYING STOCKED
Gayman, of Hy-Vee, acknowledged that some food products are flying off shelves.
“Those staples are going fast, like milk, eggs and bread,” she said. “There’s also a higher demand for flour and anything you bake with. People are cooking more at home right now.”
One of the many areas where Hartig Drug customers won’t notice a shortage is in the pharmacy department.
Between its stores and affiliated distribution centers, Hartig Drug has enough inventory of most generic drugs to last for one month. Their suppliers, meanwhile, have six to 12 months of drug products in stock.
Hartig acknowledged that the global nature of the pandemic eventually could create some “supply chain disruption” in the pharmaceutical industry as a whole, however.
For instance, a 21-day lockdown in India — a major hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing — could decrease the efficiency of getting common drugs to the U.S.
Other products already are in the throes of a massive shortage.
Hartig noted that there is “a total absence” of hand sanitizer on the market. So the company now is making its own sanitizer in 4-gallon batches.
It is not enough to stock the shelves, but it can be used by employees and customers inside of the store.
“We want to make sure we have enough to keep our environment safe,” Hartig said.