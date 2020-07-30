In Iowa, there were 458 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the total of positive cases to 43,196.
Seven additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 845.
In Wisconsin, another 870 new cases were reported Wednesday. The state's total was 51,049.
Five additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 911.
In Illinois, 1,393 new cases and 18 additional related deaths were reported Wednesday.
The state’s totals moved to 175,124 cases and 7,462 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)