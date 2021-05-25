Over 47,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday shows that 47,477 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 34 from Monday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,720 fully vaccinated (increase of two from Monday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,714 fully vaccinated (increase of seven)
- Jackson County residents: 7,770 fully vaccinated (increase of five)
- Jones County residents: 8,977 fully vaccinated (increase of nine)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 1,348,285 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.