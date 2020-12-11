Some staff at Dubuque hospitals will receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team announced this morning that the county will receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14, and will immediately start vaccinating staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
"This initial distribution of vaccinations will not provide enough doses for all health care workers at hospitals but will definitely be a good start on vaccinating those (health care providers) who have the most contact with COVID-19 patients as identified by Iowa’s Infectious Diseases Advisory Council, which was created to provide guidance on the prioritization of the vaccines in Iowa," states a press release from the county team.
It said that assuming Moderna receives approval for its vaccine next week, 400 doses of that are scheduled to be given to workers at Crescent Community Health Center, Grand River Medical Group and Medical Associates Clinics starting on Dec. 21.
The vaccination of residents and staff at Dubuque County’s 11 long-term-care facilities is expected to begin on Dec. 28.
The release states that vaccinations for those at assisted-living facilities should start in January
"COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public are not expected to be available until sometime this spring," the release states. "The public is asked to be patient as priority populations are first vaccinated and vaccine production is accelerated. The public should not contact their health care providers at this time regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. Information on vaccination opportunities for the general public will be shared when available."