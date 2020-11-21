In Iowa, an additional 3,626 cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
The state's related death toll stood at 2,159, an increase of 32 in the same time period.
In Wisconsin, there were 6,224 new cases today , pushing the total to 351,169.
There were 51 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,005.
In Illinois, 11,891 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 127 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 646,286 cases and 11,430 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)