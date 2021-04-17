Four area Iowa counties reported zero new cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, a 24-hour period that saw very little movement in COVID-19 numbers across the state.
Dubuque County was one such county with zero new COVID-19 cases in the most recent 24-hour span, leaving the county's total at 13,127. This marks a first for the county since the early days of the pandemic.
The county also reported no new related deaths. The county's total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties also reported no new cases in the 24-hour span. Their respective totals remained at 2,025, 2,178 and 2,930.
Two additional cases were reported in Clayton County in that time period, increasing the county's total to 1,668.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa's number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 359,260, an increase of 115 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported three additional related deaths, raising the toll to 5,881.