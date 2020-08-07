In Iowa, there were 591 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. The state’s total stands at 47,728.
There were six additional related deaths reported statewide in that 24-hour period, pushing the total to 912 total COVID-19-related deaths.
In Wisconsin, another 989 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 58,768.
Twelve additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 990.
In Illinois, 2,084 new cases and 21 additional related deaths were reported today.
The state’s totals moved to 190,508 cases, including 7,613 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)