Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Fifteen more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The increase pushed the county’s total to 1,362. There were 112 more test results from Dubuque County in that time frame for a positivity rate of 13.4%.
- Dubuque County currently has one long-term care facility outbreak.
- Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury has three residents who are positive for COVID-19, according to state information. As of Sunday, 21 people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized, an increase of two since the last state report Friday.
- There appeared to be 832 “active” cases in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of seven from one day prior. That number represents the number of COVID-19 deaths and recovered patients subtracted from the total number of cases.
- Jackson County reported six additional cases between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, for a total of 126. Jones County reported three additional cases in that 24-hour period, bringing its
- total to 109. Clayton County reported two additional cases, so its total now stands at 81. Delaware County added one new case for a total of 79.
- Iowa’s statewide total number of positive cases rose by 357, to 42,556. There were six additional deaths reported, for a total of 833.
- Grant County, Wis., reported six additional cases Monday to bring the total to 297.
- Lafayette County reported two additional cases, totaling 102. Crawford County saw one additional case, bringing its total to 53. Iowa County had no additional cases Monday.
- Wisconsin reported another 590 new cases Monday, bringing its total to 49,417. There was one related death reported Monday, so that toll is now 893.
- Jo Daviess County’s total confirmed cases rose by five Monday to 101.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,231 additional cases Monday, for a total of 172,655. There were 18 additional deaths for a total of 7,416.