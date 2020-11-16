Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 140 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate climbed to 24.8%. There were no additional related deaths reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, so the toll remains 78.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,089 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 121 cases.
- Jones County reported 46 additional cases. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Department of Corrections on Friday reported 731 inmate cases, as well as one inmate death and 19 active cases among staff members. Jones County continued to lead the state in 14-day positivity rate, with 50.7%.
- Jackson County reported 19 new cases and has the sixth-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state, at 32.2%.
- Delaware County reported 14 new cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 25.7%. Clayton County reported nine additional cases with a 14-day positivity rate of 25.8%.
- Iowa reported 1,279 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of Saturday afternoon. That total included 57 patients in Dubuque County, an increase of eight patients since Thursday. The number of hospitalized patients in other area counties included Jones County, 33; Jackson County, 19; and Clayton County, 15.
- Nine area long-term-care facilities report outbreaks, including: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 76 cases and 18 recovered (an increase of five); ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 11 cases, five recovered; Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque — 21 cases, 18 recovered;
- Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered, Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 64 recovered; Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases, two recovered; Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — six cases and none recovered; and Elkader Care Center — five cases, and one recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 3,843, to reach a total of 185,173. The state’s related death toll rose by 12, to reach 1,985.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 14 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday; Crawford County, 13; Lafayette County, 12; Iowa County, 17.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 6,058 cases, to 312,369. The state’s related death toll rose by 12, to 2,637.
- In Illinois, the statewide total grew by 10,631 cases to 573,616. The state’s related death toll stands at 10,742, a 24-hour increase of 72.
- Jo Daviess County’s total rose to 870 cases, an increase of 11 since Friday, when data was last released.
- There were no additional deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area.