Iowa officials first learned of flaws in their COVID-19 data system in July but continued releasing erroneous data for weeks afterward, they confirmed Thursday.
State leaders didn’t publicly acknowledge the widespread errors or fix their system until Wednesday, two days after the Telegraph Herald and other media outlets reported on an email from a state official that disclosed the error.
Meanwhile, in an extensive interview with the TH on Thursday, Iowa Public Health Director Caitlin Pedati shed light on multiple inconsistencies that continue to cloud local and statewide data, even after the state purportedly fixed its reporting system.
Timelines surrounding the discovery of data flaws came to light during a Thursday press conference, during which Pedati confirmed that she first learned of the errors in late July. Moments earlier, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she didn’t become aware of the flaws until last week.
Despite learning of these system errors, state officials did not publicly mention them and continued to post new figures to the state website and present flawed data as reliable indicators for how school districts should approach the start of a new year in which decisions on in-person instruction were tied to the flawed metrics.
In the interview with the TH on Thursday, Pedati defended the continued rollout of this data.
“We are trying to provide as much information as quickly as possible to help people understand what is going on,” she said. “But there will be adjustments we have to make and there are reviews that we do constantly to make sure that information is provided in an accurate and timely way.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said it was “irresponsible” to keep presenting erroneous data to the public. And despite recent system updates, she said, she has continued to notice inconsistencies, as has the TH.
“I am glad they finally admitted the issue,” she said. “But it still doesn’t seem like the data has been completely fixed.”
MINING THE DATA
One such inconsistency can be found when looking at the number of positive cases, negative tests and total tests.
Cumulative numbers in Dubuque County as of Thursday afternoon showed 22,657 tests, but the combined number of positive and negative tests equaled only 22,490. State officials had not previously acknowledged or addressed such gaps in the data, and they continued to use the larger test total when calculating the county’s to-date positivity rate.
The phenomenon also affects specific days. State-reported figures from Tuesday, for instance, included 80 negative tests and 6 positive ones, yet reflected that a total of 88 tests were completed. The state used the 88 tests — not 86 — to determine that day’s positivity rate of 6.8%.
Speaking to the TH, Pedati said the discrepancy is due to the presence of inconclusive tests. She also acknowledged that inconclusive tests are included in calculations of positivity rates.
“They are still tests that are performed,” Pedati said. “They are still a part of the total testing happening. They just didn’t have a positive or negative result.”
Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease physician based in Fort Dodge, Iowa, said she was “flabbergasted” by the state’s inclusion of inconclusive tests in positivity rates. She said this approach drives down positivity rates, despite the fact that no actual information was gleaned from the inconclusive tests.
“Inconclusive tests are exactly that,” Srinivas said. “They don’t tell us if someone is positive or negative. It tells us nothing, other than the fact that the person needs to be retested.”
Data inconsistencies also appear when analyzing weeklong stretches of state reporting.
During a recent, seven-day stretch, from Aug. 13 to Wednesday, the overall number of confirmed positive cases in Dubuque County increased by 127. However, as of Thursday, the state website reflected just 91 of these cases on the individual daily totals in that seven-day stretch — a 28% decrease from the total number.
Pedati said this vast difference is primarily the result of efforts to review and validate case information.
She said the cumulative number shows the number of new cases in real time as they are reported to state officials. But she claimed many new cases are missing key information — such as the date, the individual’s name or date of birth, and the test type.
According to Pedati, new confirmed cases often are not added to a specific day or week until the necessary reviews are conducted by the IDPH.
She acknowledged that this time lag results in fewer cases being calculated into the daily and 14-day positivity rates, then tried to minimize the severity of such discrepancies by saying positivity rates are merely one of many useful metrics.
“There is not one single number we look at,” Pedati said. “It is not just the percent positivity or just the number of cases or the case rate. It is a lot of things together, and it needs to be.”
She also noted that positivity rates can reflect different things in different communities.
“When you look at percent positivity, it is important, but it needs to be understood in the context of the population and the testing resources and the people who are being tested,” Pedati said.
These statements fly in the face of state policy, which has singled out the 14-day positivity rate as the single, key metric in whether schools can close their doors.
State officials said late last month that school leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
A notice issued by the Iowa Department of Education last week softened that stance slightly, indicating that districts can apply for a move to temporary remote instruction without meeting these thresholds and the application still will be considered.
Pedati’s revelations Thursday were the fifth different explanation offered by a state official since Aug. 11 regarding inconsistencies between Iowa’s COVID-19 data and the Telegraph Herald’s calculations based on underlying figures supplied by the state.
PREPARING FOR CLASS
Efforts to fix data errors resulted in an immediate, steep decline in the positivity rates of local counties.
In Dubuque County, for instance, the 14-day rate now sits at just 7.2%, after being nearly 3 percentage points higher just one day earlier.
Calculations by the Telegraph Herald — based on the state’s cumulative totals for number of new cases and new tests during the 14-day period — continue to yield higher averages.
Over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were 238 new confirmed cases and 2,345 new tests in the county, equating to a positivity rate of 10.1%.
Prior TH analyses also showed previous 14-day positivity rates that were consistently higher than provided by the state for Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
And the discrepancies acknowledged by Pedati on Thursday are not necessarily specific to the TH coverage area.
For example, as of Thursday night, the number of positive and negative tests statewide was more than 13,500 fewer than the total number of tests completed. But those 13,500-plus were being used when calculating the state’s overall positivity of 9.3%.
Such discrepancies provide an unsettling backdrop as local districts near the start of a new school year.
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans said Thursday that he is confident in how his district is approaching the restart.
“From a system standpoint, I feel really good about what we have in place,” he said. “I am confident in our ability to wear masks and social distance.”
Inconsistencies in state data remain a concern, however.
Rheingans said he wants to learn more about the state’s newest calculations before accepting their validity.
“All of us would be thrilled if the (positivity rate) was down in a way that made sense,” he said. “But we aren’t celebrating yet. Until the math behind it can be explained in a way that makes sense, I will be a little skeptical.”
Rheingans noted that district officials will be tracking the number of students and faculty members that test positive for COVID-19. This data will be reported on the district’s website and break the information down to illustrate which building — and even which grade — the positive cases originated.
Rheingans feels such information will help students, families and district officials make informed decisions.
He emphasized that he won’t hesitate to take swift action if this data indicates it is unsafe to attend classes in person. In such a scenario, he is prepared to close buildings even if that action skirts recommendations or lacks formal state approval.
“We won’t wait for the county rate (to reach that threshold),” he said. “We will make the decision that is best for our kids and our staff. If we have to go against the recommendation to keep people safe, that is what we will do.”